Cadence Capital Management LLC Buys 6,214 Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

PLOW stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.77. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $49.50.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.28 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Jonathon P. Sievert sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $51,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

