Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP) Receives $115.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.52. 186,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.37. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $68.88 and a 1 year high of $123.76.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In related news, VP Ananth Naman sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $352,914.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 599.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.