Buckeye Partners (BPL) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Buckeye Partners from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Buckeye Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

NYSE:BPL opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.18. Buckeye Partners has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $940.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.12 million. Buckeye Partners had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Buckeye Partners will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $1.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Buckeye Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPL. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Buckeye Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 873,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,647,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Buckeye Partners by 24.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 19,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Buckeye Partners by 13.0% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 36,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 75.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 32.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

