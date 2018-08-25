Brunswick (BC) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Brunswick (NYSE:BC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brunswick earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2170139928156 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE BC opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 2.38%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other news, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 15,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $1,027,735.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,748,564.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Schwabero sold 16,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $1,033,287.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,029 shares of company stock worth $2,973,216. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

