Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 71,338 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,338 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 114,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,203 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 50,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 45,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AT&T to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 7,690 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,034.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 65,500 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

