Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of -700.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 529.7%.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 111,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -177.17 and a beta of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $36.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 1.00%. research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

