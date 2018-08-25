Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) vs. GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Head to Head Survey

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: GLOP) and GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

38.5% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of GasLog Partners LP Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and GasLog Partners LP Unit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $3.54 billion 3.95 $124.00 million $1.51 26.75 GasLog Partners LP Unit $311.47 million 3.29 $112.83 million $2.09 11.96

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than GasLog Partners LP Unit. GasLog Partners LP Unit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and GasLog Partners LP Unit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 8.25% 3.29% 1.42% GasLog Partners LP Unit 33.85% 13.26% 4.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and GasLog Partners LP Unit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 0 9 0 3.00 GasLog Partners LP Unit 0 2 4 0 2.67

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus target price of $47.38, indicating a potential upside of 17.26%. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.00%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is more favorable than GasLog Partners LP Unit.

Dividends

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. GasLog Partners LP Unit pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out 124.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GasLog Partners LP Unit pays out 101.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and GasLog Partners LP Unit has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. GasLog Partners LP Unit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GasLog Partners LP Unit has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia. Its Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for freight, bulk commodities, and passengers through a network of 5,500 km of track network in south of Western Australia; approximately 4,800 km of rail in South America; approximately 4,000 km of motorways in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and India; and 37 port terminals in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Europe. The company's Energy segment offers energy transportation, distribution, and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; and 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage in the United States and Canada. This segment also provides heating, cooling, and energy solutions; and distributed natural gas, water, and wastewater services to approximately 59,000 commercial and residential customers. Its Communications Infrastructure segment offers services and critical infrastructure to the media broadcasting and telecom sectors. It has approximately 7,000 multi-purpose towers and active rooftop sites; and 5,000 km of fiber backbone located in France. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited serves as the general partner of the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.