Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.9486612427328 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE BIP opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $46.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.00 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 8.25%. equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.75 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

