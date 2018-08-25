Brokers Set Expectations for J.Jill Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (JILL)

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J.Jill in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JILL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J.Jill from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on J.Jill from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered J.Jill from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie dropped their price target on J.Jill from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.Jill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $299.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.46 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in J.Jill by 12.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter worth about $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in J.Jill by 23.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

