Brokers Set Expectations for Analog Devices, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $98.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $500,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total transaction of $427,656.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,050 shares of company stock worth $7,712,311. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 42,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,929,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,255 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

