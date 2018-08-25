Brokerages Set USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) PT at $15.50

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of USA Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAT. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 110,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 61,737 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,126,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 93,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 383,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. USA Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $915.01 million, a P/E ratio of -777.50 and a beta of 0.62.

USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

