Brokerages Set Unum Group (UNM) Price Target at $53.33

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Breege A. Farrell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,779,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,806,000 after purchasing an additional 119,803 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Unum Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,961,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,442,000 after purchasing an additional 540,570 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Unum Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 49,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

