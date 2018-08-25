Brokerages Set Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) Target Price at $12.50

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCII. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

In other Rent-A-Center news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 4,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $65,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 72.3% during the first quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000.

RCII stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 384,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,056. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.49 million, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Rent-A-Center had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

