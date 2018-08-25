Brokerages Set Outfront Media Inc (OUT) PT at $24.75

Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 931,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,516. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Outfront Media by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,859,000 after acquiring an additional 285,210 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 97.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 79.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 352,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 156,390 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $2,427,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 11.8% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

