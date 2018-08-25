Brokerages Set Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Price Target at $73.57

Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYOK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myokardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Get Myokardia alerts:

In related news, insider Jake Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,430.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $899,250. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Myokardia by 17.8% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 198,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG bought a new stake in Myokardia in the second quarter worth about $23,832,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Myokardia in the first quarter worth about $941,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Myokardia by 60.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Myokardia in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOK opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. Myokardia has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 3.50.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 249.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. sell-side analysts expect that Myokardia will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.