Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Price Target at $47.25

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,173. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 141.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.22, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.13 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 568.42%.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $114,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $51,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,871.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $820,636 in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,421,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,928,000 after purchasing an additional 287,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,289,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,654,000 after purchasing an additional 285,400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,102,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 87,707 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,851,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

