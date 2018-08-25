Brokerages Set Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) PT at $51.38

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $75,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 1,780 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $92,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,177,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,089,000 after purchasing an additional 398,351 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,690,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,719,000 after purchasing an additional 141,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,721,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.16). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $593.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.77%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 7, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 198 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.