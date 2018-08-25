Brokerages Set Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Target Price at $64.00

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASTE. ValuEngine downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Astec Industries from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.44. 105,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,593. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Astec Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 104,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 121,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcato Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,016,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.