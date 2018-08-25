Brokerages Set Alstom SA (ALO) Target Price at $41.65

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €41.65 ($47.32).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALO. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Cfra set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Societe Generale set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of ALO stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €34.65 ($39.38). The company had a trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($42.47).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

