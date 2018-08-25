Brokerages Set Allergan plc (AGN) Target Price at $211.28

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGN. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Allergan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of AGN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.86. 1,049,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Allergan has a 1-year low of $142.81 and a 1-year high of $237.41.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Allergan will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allergan in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 156.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 3,193.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 46.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

