Brokerages Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Price Target at $205.14

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.14.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $217.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, April 30th.

Shares of AMG stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.55. 329,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,442. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $142.79 and a 52 week high of $216.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total value of $329,400.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,974,000 after buying an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,693,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 146,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after buying an additional 44,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

