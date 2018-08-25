Brokerages Set $68.00 Price Target for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $68.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.81 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 253 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:IBA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.24.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $815.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.25 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 8.69%. analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 216,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 388.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 99,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products. The company also produces and distributes chicken, turkey, and beef value-added products, as well as medicines and vaccines for animal consumption; provides administrative and operating services; and elaborates and commercializes balanced animal feed and pet treats.

