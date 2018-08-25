Brokerages Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) to Announce $5.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will post earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $3.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $20.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $21.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $21.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.08 to $25.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “$367.74” rating and issued a $304.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $420.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Leerink Swann set a $435.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.04.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $376.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $281.89 and a 52 week high of $505.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.62.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $37,612,405.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.49, for a total value of $570,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,481 shares of company stock valued at $91,578,625 over the last three months. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,249,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.