Brokerages Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Home Bancorp posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.73 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on HBCP. BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Paul J. Blanchet III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $44,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $137,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 272,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,126 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

HBCP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. 19,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.44%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.