Brokerages Expect AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) to Post $2.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) to post earnings of $2.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.28. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $569.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Argus lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.72.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.80. 318,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $152.65 and a 52 week high of $190.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 754.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,164 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.