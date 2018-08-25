Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) to Post $0.76 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.73. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $687.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $141,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $839,962.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,175 shares of company stock valued at $17,130,236 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at about $785,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,692,000 after purchasing an additional 218,949 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 505,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $95.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.