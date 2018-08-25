Brokerages Anticipate Qiagen NV (QGEN) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Qiagen posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qiagen.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.89 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Commerzbank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of Qiagen stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,639. Qiagen has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Qiagen by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qiagen (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.