Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $129.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In related news, EVP Andrew E. Townsend sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $90,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $168,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,955 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 138.6% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 32.1% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 29.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $61.25. The company had a trading volume of 101,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,947. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

