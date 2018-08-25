Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.09

Media headlines about Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bridge Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.0930040308302 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have commented on BDGE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bridge Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

BDGE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 30,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,440. The firm has a market cap of $710.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. O’connor acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,271.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Santacroce sold 4,000 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,626 shares of company stock worth $694,627. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Further Reading: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.