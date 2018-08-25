Bottos Price Tops $0.0353 on Major Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Bottos has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $18.00 million and approximately $433,395.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, CoinEgg and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00263765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00149252 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00032062 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010566 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos’ launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,990,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Gate.io, IDEX, LBank, OTCBTC, Bibox, CoinEgg and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

