Botswana Diamonds (BOD) Shares Up 15.8%

Botswana Diamonds PLC (LON:BOD)’s share price shot up 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 1,076,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,490,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Several research firms have commented on BOD. Northland Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Botswana Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Northland Capital Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Botswana Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diamond exploration and project development company. The company has a joint venture with OJSC Alrosa for exploring 17 producing mines, as well as a joint venture with Brightstone for holding 13 licenses in the Gope area located to the southwest of the Orapa region of Botswana; and holds 3 prospecting licenses in the Orapa Region covering a total of 733 square kilometers.

