Boston Partners Invests $1.24 Million in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Stock

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rand Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 37,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.