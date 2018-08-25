Boston Partners Invests $1.12 Million in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 435,872 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,383,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $276,984,000 after acquiring an additional 427,852 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 534,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,520,000 after acquiring an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 887.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 239,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $4,713,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.47 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 15.77%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Ronald C. Kraemer sold 3,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $169,405.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,665.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $244,800.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

