Boston Partners Increases Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)

Boston Partners lifted its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in BGC Partners were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in BGC Partners by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 75,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 102,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,111,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

In other BGC Partners news, Director William J. Moran acquired 10,000 shares of BGC Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.00 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 46.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of BGC Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.