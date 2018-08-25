Boston Partners Buys Shares of 7,391 Clorox Co (CLX)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,819,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 959,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,691,000 after acquiring an additional 497,427 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,202.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 217,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 200,856 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 126,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,173,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,297,285.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,705.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLX opened at $145.67 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $124.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

