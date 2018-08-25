Bollard Group LLC Has $578,000 Stake in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Midstream Partners were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 106.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMLP. BidaskClub downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $473.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $216.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.53 million. research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.74%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.55%.

In other news, insider Ruben S. Martin acquired 150,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $2,235,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,021,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,848.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 152,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

