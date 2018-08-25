Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Insider Dawn Callahan Sells 29,953 Shares

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) insider Dawn Callahan sold 29,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $942,620.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,870.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dawn Callahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 15th, Dawn Callahan sold 50,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $1,217,500.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Dawn Callahan sold 25,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $585,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Dawn Callahan sold 50,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Boingo Wireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Boingo Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the second quarter valued at $21,830,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 1,617.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 645,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 607,443 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 65.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 535,694 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the second quarter valued at $10,144,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the second quarter valued at $8,905,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

