Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$51.00 at National Bank Financial

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BEI.UN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.17.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$51.28 on Wednesday. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$37.96 and a twelve month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.