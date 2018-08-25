BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 52.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 115.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10,523.10, for a total value of $37,883,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $149.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.42 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Inter Parfums and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

