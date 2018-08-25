BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 58.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 48.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 15.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 15,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $2,163,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 105,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.34, for a total value of $13,501,624.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,985 shares of company stock valued at $50,156,855. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $149.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.80.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

