Blue Bird (BLBD) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.07

News stories about Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blue Bird earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.6087260376807 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BLBD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. 65,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,570. The stock has a market cap of $601.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.15. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $314.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.90 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 3.02%. analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on Blue Bird and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Buses and Aftermarket Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses, as well as Sigma, a bus for public transportation.

