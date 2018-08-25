BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR) Stake Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in BLUCORA INC Common Stock were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 144,397 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 796,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,536 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCOR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

In other BLUCORA INC Common Stock news, insider John David Palmer sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $135,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John S. Clendening sold 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $2,975,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 672,564 shares in the company, valued at $25,328,760.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,128 shares of company stock worth $3,400,731. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. BLUCORA INC Common Stock had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. analysts forecast that BLUCORA INC Common Stock will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

