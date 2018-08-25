BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 target price on BLUCORA INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

Get BLUCORA INC Common Stock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. 329,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,868. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.14. BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. BLUCORA INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. research analysts predict that BLUCORA INC Common Stock will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John David Palmer sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $135,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $301,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Oros sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $208,372.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,107.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,128 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,731. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 5.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 1,622.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 310,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 292,164 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 120.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 114,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 62,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 209.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,188,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 804,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About BLUCORA INC Common Stock

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BLUCORA INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLUCORA INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.