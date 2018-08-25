BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR) Insider John David Palmer Sells 3,753 Shares of Stock

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) insider John David Palmer sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $135,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $301,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. 329,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,868. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.14.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. BLUCORA INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. BLUCORA INC Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that BLUCORA INC Common Stock will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 86.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 51,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 23,956 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 4.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the first quarter worth $848,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BLUCORA INC Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti lowered BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $47.00 target price on BLUCORA INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

