Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bloomin’ Brands earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.1393780975439 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “$21.25” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of BLMN opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.39. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 215.75% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $4,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 244,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,706.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,831 shares of company stock worth $14,667,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.