Blocktix Market Cap Hits $5.02 Million (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Blocktix has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blocktix has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $85,020.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocktix token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001866 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014859 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00264682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00149449 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00032234 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Blocktix Token Profile

Blocktix’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

