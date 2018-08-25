BlitzPredict Tops One Day Trading Volume of $254,785.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $699,607.00 and approximately $254,785.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018714 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00022591 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003966 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00030302 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00243566 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,812,338 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

