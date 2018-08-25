Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $34.18.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 49.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 399,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,562,000 after buying an additional 20,751 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 77.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,085,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

