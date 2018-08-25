Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.17

Media headlines about Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.2769747335258 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:BIT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. 62,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,395. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

