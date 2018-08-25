BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,146,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 901,526 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of CSX worth $3,198,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 130,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,502,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,760,000 after purchasing an additional 301,707 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of CSX by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Scotiabank set a $72.00 price objective on CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $75.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 53.27%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

